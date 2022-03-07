Vlasuk is First Woman Selected to Lead Newburyport Health Dept.

Laura Vlasuk, who most recently worked for the Town Andover and previously served as a as consultant to the North Andover Board of Health, has been named as Newburyport’s health director.

Vlasuk, appointed by Mayor Sean Reardon, was overseeing the Healthy Communities Tobacco Control Program, which serves Billerica, Dracut, Newbury, Newburyport, North Reading and Salisbury.

She is the first woman selected to lead the Newburyport Health Department.

She began her career as a health inspector for Everett and later served in positions in Malden and Reading. She also has served as consultant to Boards of Health in the Towns of Saugus and North Andover.

Vlasuk obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University. She also holds numerous license and certifications, in areas including food preparation inspection, building and housing inspection, workplace safety, and critical incident response.

