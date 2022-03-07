Visiting Hours and Law Enforcement Walk By Tuesday for Fallen State Trooper Tamar Bucci

Tamar Anoush Bucci, Massachusetts State Trooper, gave her life in the line of duty on March 4, while helping a disabled vehicle. Bucci was pronounced deceased at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where family and thousands of members of law enforcement gathered to support their fallen sister.

Bucci was born on March 2, 1988 in Melrose, and was raised in Andover. Tamar was beautiful from the inside out. When she walked into a room people were drawn to her magnetic energy. She had a way of making others feel at home with her radiating smile and playful sense of humor. Tamar knew how to find joy in difficult times and never hesitated to put herself behind the needs of others.

Tamar was strong minded and would march to the beat of her own drum. She lived her life unapologetically with an unwavering commitment to her beliefs and values. Although Tamar aspired to be a state trooper from a young age, she explored many different careers but never felt fulfilled until she was accepted into the State Police Academy. When Tamar first entered the academy, she knew it was going to be extremely challenging, especially as a female. The 85th RTT was the first class where women were not required to cut their hair. Nevertheless, Tamar was so committed to succeeding, that she cut off 15 inches of her hair after the first week, and anyone that knew Tamar knew this was a huge sacrifice. It was at this point that her family knew nothing was going to stop her from becoming a Massachusetts State Trooper.

On May 6, 2020 at Gillette Stadium, Tamar graduated as a member of the 85th RTT. Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends. This was the start of her greatest dream. She began her career at Leominster Barracks then transferred to Brookfield Barracks and most recently Medford Barracks.

Tamar Bucci was the 22nd trooper to fall in the line of duty in Massachusetts. This angel number is about accomplishment on the highest level, being encouraged to live your passion in order to serve as an inspiration to others to do the same. There is no one that could give this meaning as much justice as Tamar and there is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another.

She is beloved by her mother and stepfather, Maral and Jim Burditt; her father Anthony Bucci; her sister and brother-in-law, Talena and Andrew Lange; her sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece, Karissa, Brian, Landon and Lenna Holmes; half-brother Dante Bucci and step-siblings Laney and Troy Burditt; grandmothers Rosemarie Keefe and Aroussiak Dakessian; aunt and uncle Mary and Dave Geaslen; aunt and uncle Susan and Toros Vosbigian; aunt Silva Dakessian. She is also survived by many close and loving cousins, friends and thousands of men and women of the Massachusetts State Police.

Family and friends are cordially invited to visiting hours in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, on Tuesday, March 8, from 4-7 p.m.

The law enforcement walk by will commence on Tuesday, March 8 at 1600 hrs. All law enforcement personnel participating in the walk-by will report to the staging area located at Suffolk Downs Racetrack in East Boston no later than 1430 hrs. Officers will be bussed to and from the church from the staging area.

A Celebration of Trooper Tamar Bucci’s life will take place on Wednesday, March 9, at 11 a.m., in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere.

In lieu of flowers contributions can go to Semper Fi.

The Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., Stoneham is honored to be assisting with arrangements.

