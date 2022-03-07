Haverhill Exchange Club Again Offers College Scholarships; March and April Deadlines

The Haverhill Exchange Club is again offering scholarships for graduating high school students from across the region.

The ACE (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) and Youth of the Year Awards and Maggie Rosinski Teaching and Book of Golden Deeds Scholarships with deadlines in March and April.

Awards are granted to seniors of Haverhill High School, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Pentucket Regional High School, Timberlane Regional High School and Bradford Christian Academy.

The ACE Award is a $1,000 scholarship that recognizes a high school student who has overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles and is now eligible for high school graduation.

The Youth of the Year Award is a $1,000 scholarship that recognizes an outstanding student in the community who has exhibited excellence in academics and leadership.

Winner of both awards will have their applications forwarded for the District and National Awards with the opportunity to win $15,000 scholarships. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 25.

The Maggie Rosinski Teaching Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship presented by the Haverhill Exchange Club as a memorial in honor of Maggie (Drossos) Rosinski who was a dedicated community volunteer, past president of the Haverhill Exchange Club and a devoted teacher.

The Book of Golden Deeds Youth Scholarship is a $1,000 award given to a youth volunteer who generously donates his or her time and talents towards making their communities better places to live. While the original Book of Golden Deeds award is an honor typically bestowed upon an adult, the Haverhill Exchange Club aims to recognize youth efforts by awarding two different $1,000 scholarships along with a $250 donation to charities of the winners’ choosing.

Deadlines for Maggie Rosinski Teaching applications and Book of Golden Deeds Youth Scholarships is Friday, April 15.

Information and applications are online at haverhillexchangeclub.com. Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

