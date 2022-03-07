Haverhill Begins Offering Free Legal Assistance for City Veterans Starting Wednesday

Haverhill military veterans may now take advantage of free legal help.

The city’s Veterans Services Office begin offering an “attorney-of-the-day” once a month beginning this Wednesday, March 9.

“It’s very common for vets to have legal questions about a situation and they don’t know what to do or if they have a case,” said Interim Veterans Services Director Ralph T. Basiliere. “The idea is to meet veterans where they are and give them the support and help they need.” Basiliere secured a local attorney who agreed to meet and offer free legal advice to veteran.

“Attorney-of-the-day” service is offered on the second Wednesday of the month in half-hour time blocks between 9 a.m. and noon, at Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St. Appointments may be made by calling the Veterans Service Office at 978-374-2351.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said “I think it’s a great idea and something that could be very helpful, and I applaud Mr. Basiliere for taking the initiative.”

