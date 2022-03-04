Online National Consumer Protection Week Forum Uncovers Scams and How to Avoid Them

In time for National Consumer Protection Week, state Consumer Affairs Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi hosts a virtual forum next Thursday.

Palleschi brings together field experts from the American Association of Retired Persons, Better Business Bureau, Federal Trade Commission and Internal Revenue Service for the online forum Thursday, March 10, at 2 p.m.

The forum is open to the public and participants will hear about the most common scams related to COVID-related, Social Security, telephone solicitations, phishing, unemployment benefits and details related to the up-and-coming trend of cryptocurrency. In addition, they will learn how to avoid being scammed, what to do if they become a victim of fraud and ways to prevent identity theft.

Panelists include Better Business Bureau’s Danielle Bass, manager of community relations, and Nancy B. Cahalen, president; Michael E. Festa, AARP’s state director; Robin Eichen, Federal Trade Commission consumer protection lawyer and Glenn Gizzi, Internal Revenue Service’s senior stakeholder liaison.

Those who wish to registry may do so online here or by emailing Jennifer Hubert, deputy director of communications, at [email protected].

