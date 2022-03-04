Haverhill, Lawrence Families to Receive Home Heating Cost Relief from National Grid Foundation Grant

Families in Haverhill, Lawrence and other communities deemed as being “hard hit” by COVID-19 will benefit from National Grid Foundation’s $250,000 grant to United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.

United Way, which also recognizes increased home heating fuel costs, will distribute the money to 13 community-based organizations serving Boston, Chelsea, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn and Quincy.

National Grid Foundation Executive Director Ed White said, “We are especially thrilled to again provide additional funding this season to offer even more relief for fuel-neutral energy costs during this unprecedented situation. We have a long history of serving as a community partner and understand the critical need in our communities. We are grateful to organizations like United Way as they help deliver so many much-needed services at this difficult time.”

While economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic have deepened due to the onslaught of the Omicron wave, United Way said, the region has also experienced multiple winter storms in recent weeks.

“We are experiencing yet another winter disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and United Way is committed to supporting families across our region, particularly our most vulnerable households, in every way we can,” said Bob Giannino, president and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. “We are grateful to the National Grid Foundation for their continued support year after year, and we are proud to partner with community-based organizations to ensure this emergency assistance goes directly to families most in need this winter.”

Money, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 each, will be awarded to Haverhill’s Community Action, Greater Lawrence Community Action, Lawrence CommunityWorks and other groups.

