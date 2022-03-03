Rep. Vargas Backs Lawrence City Councilor Payano’s Run for Senate in District that Includes Haverhill

Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas Wednesday endorsed Lawrence City Councilor Pavel Payano’s bid for state senate in the newly redrawn district that includes Lawrence, Methuen and part of Haverhill.

Vargas, who considered running for the seat himself before the district was substantially changed by the Senate Committee on Redistricting, joins former Rep. Brian S. Dempsey and former Mayor James A. Rurak as Haverhillites in support of Pavano. Vargas noted the candidate is in an “historic race to become the first Dominican-American elected to the Massachusetts Senate.”

“As he has done for over 12 years for the City of Lawrence, in the Senate, Pavel will bring people together, working with people of every opinion and background to bring progress and solutions to the issues facing the people of the 1st Essex District,” Vargas said, adding, “Pavel understands what it takes to create transformational change. That is why he is committed to advancing policies that provide every child a quality education across the K-16 continuum, generate equitable economic development that protects our environment and combats climate change and fuel inclusive small business growth.”

Pavano returned the praise, saying Vargas “has been a dedicated and exceptional leader on education, inclusive small business development, housing access and tackling some of our state’s persistent health care disparities. He is a powerhouse and I am humbled and honored to have his endorsement.”

