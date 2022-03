Citing dropping COVID-19 rates in Haverhill and revised federal guidelines, Mayor James J. Fiorentini says mask wearing by the public is no longer required in City Hall or other public buildings as of Friday, March 4.

Fiorentini said he consulted with the Haverhill Board of Health and the city’s medical advisors before making the decision.

Face masks remain mandatory in public buildings for non-vaccinated employees and recommended for non-vaccinated members of the public.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...