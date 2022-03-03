Haverhill Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes Banners Order Deadline is April 1

A month before the deadline, the Haverhill Exchange Club has booked half of its Hometown Heroes banners, honoring the city’s military heroes.

Inaugurated last year, the two feet wide by four-feet tall banners are hung on poles throughout downtown. Businesses and residents may sponsor a banner featuring a family member or loved one who lives in the city and has served or is currently serving in the military. The patriotic banners will be displayed from Memorial Day to Veterans Day and then returned to donors.

There are 150 locations this year and half are already sold. Banners, provided on a first-come, first-served basis, are $250 each and feature the photograph and name of the person being honored along with the sponsor’s identification. Businesses who do not have a specific individual to be honored will be matched with a hero.

The ordering deadline is Friday, April 1. For more information, email [email protected].

