Nomsa Ncube Receives Black Excellence on the Hill Award for Community Service in Haverhill

Nomsa Ncube of Haverhill was awarded the Black Excellence on the Hill Award Monday from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

Ncube was nominated by Rep. Andy X. Vargas who said she has been committed to the defense, maintenance and development of basic human rights for more than 30 years. She serves at Somebody Cares New England as community liaison and food pantry director. Throughout the pandemic, Ncube was responsible for ensuring many in the Haverhill community were fed and had basic necessities. She also served as a key leader to help break down vaccine hesitancy in in the city. She is a member of the Haverhill LEADS program.

“I was so proud to nominate Nomsa Ncube for the Black Excellence awards put on by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus for Black History month,” said Vargas. He added, “Throughout the last two years, I have witnessed what her servant leadership means to many in our community. From delivering food for the vulnerable to breaking down vaccine hesitancy, Nomsa represents the best of humanity.”

Black Excellence on the Hill celebrates Black community leaders and changemakers and honors their achievements and impact on communities in Massachusetts. Other awardees included educators, racial justice leaders, doctors, faith leaders, small business owners and many others. The event is held annually by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.

