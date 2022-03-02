Haverhill City Clerk’s Office Names Three ‘Top Dogs’ in City Hall

There are three new top dogs in Haverhill City Hall and none of them appear to be interested in holding any other public offices.

Assistant Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin Wright named the winners Tuesday of the city’s first annual “Haverhill Top Dog.” The contest was designed to encourage residents to license their dogs by offering them a friendly competition.

First place went to “Mitzi,” a 12-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix, owned by Terry Kenny. Mitzi is now proudly displaying dog license #1. Second place was awarded to “Maddie,” a 15-year-old female King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, owned by Judy DeMellia. Maddie was awarded dog license #2. Third-place finisher was “Rigby,” a seven-year-old male Hound, owned by Nancy Beirne. Rigby was given license #3.

“A huge thank you to everyone who entered the contest and congratulations to the winners. We have enjoyed seeing the photos of your furry friends and are excited to hang the photos in our office to showcase the winners. We are very much looking forward to continuing the tradition again next year,” Wright said.

Dogs must be licensed before May 31 or owners incur a late fee. New dogs may be licensed at any time. Licensing may be completed in person at the clerk’s office in City Hall, room 118, 4 Summer St., online at cityofhaverhill.com/government/city_clerk or by mail. A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required for licensing.

