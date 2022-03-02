Former Amesbury Mayor Gray, Now of North Andover, Mulls Run in Larger of 2 Haverhill Senate Districts

A former Amesbury mayor, now living in North Andover, is contemplating a run for state Senate in the least discussed of two Senate seats that include Haverhill.

Ken Gray announced Tuesday he is exploring the possibility of running in the reconfigured 2nd Essex and Middlesex Senate District that includes Amesbury, Andover, Merrimac, Tewksbury, Wilmington and parts of North Andover and Haverhill. The seat covers part of the district held today by Democratic Sen. Barry Finegold.

“I have a lot of reflection and conversations with family left to do before I make a final decision, but I’ve taken some important first steps in the meantime in order to position myself to be well-prepared and fully committed if I do decide to throw my hat in the ring,” he said in a statement.

The Senate Committee on Redistricting carved up Haverhill last fall between two districts with the 1st Essex Senate District intended to be a minority held seat, representing Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill’s core.

A Republican and former technology executive, Gray formed a campaign committee for a Senate bid earlier this month and has pulled nomination papers to collect signatures necessary to ensure a spot on the ballot.

Kassandra Grove defeated three-term incumbent Gray in 2019 to become Amesbury mayor.

