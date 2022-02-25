I-495 Construction Update: One Northbound Lane Closes Four Days Week of Feb. 28

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says there will be a daytime lane closing most of the week of Feb. 28 along Interstate-495 north in Haverhill as part of the Twin Bridge Replacement Project.

The single left lane closing takes place on I-495 north, between exits 106 and 107, starting Monday, Feb. 28, and continuing through Thursday, March 3, from 6 a.m.-2- p.m. each day.

The closing is necessary to allow trucks to enter and exit the median where restoration work is taking place.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, officials said, and accordingly reduce speed and use caution. Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

