POSE Offers Free Sixth Annual Black History Month Celebration Saturday

Haverhill’s Power of Self-Education—POSE, for short—invites the public to share in its Sixth Annual Black History Month Celebration, themed “Wellness: Body, Mind, Soul,” Saturday.

The free online celebration looks to the past and present accomplishments of the Black diaspora in American history. Organizers say they “aim to bring all people together to rejoice in celebration… an evening of art, music, culture, spoken word, poetry, dance, literature and narratives that showcase the black experience.

Live streaming takes place from 3-5 p.m. and may be viewed via Zoom or on POSE’s Facebook page.

For more information, email Kat at [email protected]. Zoom registration is here.

