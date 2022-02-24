Methuen Democrats Caucus Online and In Person March 5 to Elect Convention Delegates

The Methuen Democratic Committee plans to elect delegates and alternates to attend the 2022 State Democratic Convention this spring online and in-person in Worcester.

Methuen Democrats meet Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m., online and at Methuen City Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant St., second floor, Methuen, to elect 25 delegates and five alternates to represent Methuen.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Methuen who were at least 16 years old by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth, ages 16 to 35; people with disabilities; people of color; and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are not elected are encouraged by the Committee to apply as add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.

The link for those registering for remote participation is here.

The 2022 state Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary.

Those interested in getting involved with the Methuen Democratic Committee may contact Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at [email protected] or Vice Chair Jim McCarty at [email protected].

