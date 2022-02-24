Former Methuen Councilor Ryan Hamilton Formally Seeks Haverhill and Methuen Rep. Seat

Former Methuen City Councilor Ryan Hamilton has formally launched his candidacy for the legislative seat in Methuen and Haverhill that is being vacated by Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.

As WHAV first reported last month, Hamilton plans to run for representative in the 15 Essex District.

“Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges due to the continuing impacts of COVID-19, the struggling economy and public health crises such as mental health and opioid use,” he said, adding, “We need fresh ideas, new perspectives and an unrelenting determination to tackle these problems and come up with real solutions that will help our loved ones and neighbors.”

Hamilton was raised in Methuen and was elected in 2017as an at-large city councilor there. In 2019, he left public office to join U.S. Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office in constituent services. In 2021, he was tapped by Methuen Mayor Neil Perry to become one of the senior staffers in his administration.

In the mayor’s office, Hamilton was part of the team at the forefront of COVID-19, helping residents access vaccinations and testing.

Among the issues Hamilton said he sees as critical are jobs, the economy, education and public health, especially the mental health crisis. He said, “Mental illness is at the root of so many other critical issues facing our communities—issues such as opioid use, crime and homelessness. By creating better access and providing quality services, we can make life better for all of our citizens, especially those who are facing mental health conditions.”

Hamilton said he admires Dean Campbell’s work on veterans issues and looks forward to working with veterans in the Merrimack Valley.

He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell.

