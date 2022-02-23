Northern Essex Community College Plans Accelerated, Eight-Week Classes Starting March 21

Northern Essex Community College is registering students now for an expanded selection of accelerated, eight-week classes that start March 21.

The 36 classes range from one to four credits each and many meet entirely online. The decision to add more online courses is a direct result of lessons learned through the pandemic.

“Northern Essex is keenly aware that student course-taking has changed over the past two years and some of those trends will likely continue,” said Dr. Paul Beaudin, Northern Essex vice president of academic affairs. “It is the college’s desire to provide students with opportunities to take courses when they need them, in a modality and time frame that best fits their schedules. Expanding our late start offerings within a shortened time frame is key to that initiative.”

Donna Bertolino, dean of enrollment services, added “Most courses are offered online, providing flexibility outside of a traditional in-person classroom setting.”

Courses are offered in such disciplines as business, science, public health, computer science, liberal arts, criminal justice and engineering.

Spring Session II classes start on March 21. Students may add classes until just before the start date, but some are already filling up. Many courses are designed to complement classes that will be offered in the first session of the summer semester, which starts May 16. There is a full list online at necc.mass.edu/8week.

Those seeking more information, may contact enrollment services by telephone at 978-556-3700 or emailing [email protected].

