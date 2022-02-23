Groveland Gets Better Sidewalks, Ramps, Crosswalks in State Safe Routes to School Awards

Groveland students are expected to benefit from new sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalks near the Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the Bagnall is one of nine schools to share in $15 million total in Massachusetts Safe Routes to School grants. The program provides both design and construction services for projects between $300,000 and $1.5 million in areas immediately around public elementary and middle schools throughout the Commonwealth.

“MassDOT is pleased to provide these awards to schools and communities which will facilitate key infrastructure improvements to help ensure children and teenagers have access to safe routes to schools across the Commonwealth,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “We were very pleased to see such a diverse and competitive group of submissions for this round of program grants and hope that other Safe Routes to School partners will be encouraged to apply in the future.”

Groveland’s planned improvements include the installation of new sidewalks along Center Street and constructing new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps and crosswalks at the intersections of Center Street with Atwood Lane and Harvard and Yale Streets. The project aims to connect a few heavily populated neighborhoods and tie into the existing sidewalks on School Street, Route 97, which provides direct access to Bagnall School.

All projects were required to be within two miles of a school serving any grades from kindergarten to eighth grade, with a focus on increasing student safety and/or the number of students walking and biking to school.

