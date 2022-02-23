Crescent Yacht Club Plans Inaugural Golf Tournament May 23

Crescent Yacht Club is planning its inaugural golf tournament and seeking public support for the effort which will also benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, veterans’ programs, Ruth’s House, Haverhill Police and Fire Relief Associations and scholarship programs.

The tournament takes place Monday, May 23, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 9, at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill.

Prizes include Hole-in-One, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Best of Day and for putting contests.

Participation options include a $500 Foursome, including golf cart, swag bag with polo shirt “a great time with friends or colleagues,” a cookout only with no golf for $20 or a variety of sponsorships from the Admiral Sponsorship for $2,500, which includes two foursomes with carts and banner; Captain Sponsorship, $1,000; beverage cart, $300; breakfast, $250; hole sponsor, $100; and swag bag and program book sponsors.

There’s more at crescentyachtclub.net or by calling Lisa Corr at 978-360-3446 or emailing [email protected].

