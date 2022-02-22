Walnut Square School PTO Seeks Alumni Recipes and Photos for Cookbook by March 1

Haverhill’s Walnut Square School PTO is seeking alumni recipes and past school photographs by next Tuesday for a fundraising cookbook.

PTO members said last year’s cookbook of favorite family recipes was so well received, they decided to do it again and include Walnut Square alumni.

They are asking for one or two appetizer, entrée and dessert recipes along with any photographs alumni are willing to share for a cookbook that will be sold during the spring fundraiser.

A recipe template is available and former students are asked to complete it and include the years they attended Walnut Square School. The deadline to submit recipes is Tuesday, March 1.

Those with questions may email Jen Rubera at [email protected] or Jacqui Brent at [email protected]. Information may also be mailed to Walnut Square School, 645 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830.

