Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Offers COVID-19 Vaccines Thursday in Haverhill

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is providing COVID-19 vaccines for parents, all students at least five years old and school staff during this Haverhill school vacation week and one day in March.

First, second and booster doses will be available. Those under 18 must have a signed parental consent and are preferred to be accompanied by an adult.

Clinics takes place Thursday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., in the cafeteria of the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington St., Haverhill.

Walk-ins are welcome or registrations are accepted online here.

Those with questions or wish to register multiple people are advised to call 978-686-6029.

