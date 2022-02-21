Tringale Family Adds to Donations to Haverhill’s High Pointe Hospice House in Honor of Loved One

More than four years after their matriarch, Ann, passed away at High Pointe House at age 85, North Andover’s Tringale family is still giving back in her honor at the hospice and palliative care residence of Merrimack Valley Hospice.

Tiffany Tringale and her son, Michael, recently visited High Pointe House in Haverhill to donate more than 200 comfort and personal care items including blankets, cozy socks and travel-sized toiletries. Michael, a junior at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, coordinated the fundraiser at Culpeppers Pub and Grill in North Andover, which Tiffany and her husband, Jimmy, have owned and operated for 23 years.

“Our customers are so generous,” Tiffany Tringale said. “We are extremely thankful for their continued support, especially since the last two years have been so challenging.”

Michael Tringale added, “It feels good to do something to help other people.” His philanthropic efforts follow those of his older brother, Christopher. For his Eagle Scout project in 2019, Christopher handcrafted six rocking chairs to make others as comfortable as he felt while visiting his grandmother while also donating $3,085 in money left over for the project.

Christopher, who had never been to a hospice house prior to visiting his grandmother at High Pointe House, said, “They took really good care of my grandmother and it was a really nice place for families. I wanted to honor my grandmother, the staff who took excellent care of her, and all other patients both present and future with a project that will benefit them.”

Linda Miller, director of hospice services for Merrimack Valley Hospice, said “Merrimack Valley Hospice is honored that the Tringale family has chosen High Pointe House as the recipient of their annual gifts of time, talent, and treasure.”

