Haverhill Firefighters Quickly Knock Down 10th Avenue Fire on ‘Busy Night’ for Department

During a busy and freezing cold Saturday night for the Haverhill Fire Department, firefighters rapidly extinguished a second-floor fire at a three-family building on 10th Avenue.

Firefighters, led by Engine 2, were dispatched around 7:22 p.m., at 11 10th Ave., after receiving a telephone report. Flames were visible from the side of the house upon arrival.

“It was a quick knockdown and the fire was contained to one room,” Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV. He said the cause of the fire is officially undetermined, but may be related to unattended equipment.

Police and Trinity EMS were also at the scene. City records show the multifamily house was built around 1900.

The fire call came just as firefighters were putting out a chimney fire at a single-family colonial-style home at 46 Groveland St. The back-to-back calls caused the department to issue a request for mutual aid from surrounding communities to cover local fire stations.

Just before 11 p.m., O’Brien said, his department also sent a truck to Lawrence as part of mutual aid there to help contain a three-alarm blaze at a triple decker on Tremont Street.

“It was a busy night. The guys did a great job,” O’Brien said.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...