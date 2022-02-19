I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings Tuesday-Thursday, This Week

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports there will daytime lane closings this week on Interstate 495 in Haverhill for truck access and to install signs.

A single left lane closes on I-495 northbound, between Ward Hill and River Street, exits 106 and 107, Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 22 and 23, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. The closing switches to the right lane Thursday, Feb. 24

The work is part of the more than $100 million twin bridge replacement over the Merrimack River in Haverhill. Both bridges are open, but work continues to restore the median and open additional northbound bridge lanes. These lanes had been used to temporarily move southbound traffic.

