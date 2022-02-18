Greater Haverhill Arts Association Offers Drop-In Workshops with Copley Master Mark Hayden

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association offers artists drop-in workshops—from beginner to professional—with guidance from Copley Master Mark Hayden.

Hayden poses a live, clothed model for those who wish to work on the figure or portraiture and sets up a still life for those who choose that subject matter. Some artists bring their own reference material to work on. Hayden’s style is to circulate among the artists and offer guidance one-on-one.

Workshops take place on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, from 9 a.m.-noon, in the hall behind the First Church of Christ in Bradford on the Common. Artists of all ages and all abilities are welcome to participate and may work in any medium—drawing, painting, carving, and sculpting, setting up their easels or working on their laps or at tables.

Participants bring their own materials. Chairs are available for those who want them. A $5 contribution to defray program costs is requested.

