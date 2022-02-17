Methuen, State Police Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting Death

Methuen Police are reportedly looking for a white 2019 Lincoln Navigator with stolen New Hampshire plates in connection with the shooting death of an unidentified man early this morning.

Methuen Police were dispatched at 5:25 a.m., to Kimball Road after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Officers found a man suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.” He was treated on scene by Methuen Police, Methuen Fire Department EMTs and Lawrence General Hospital paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act of violence and said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said the shooting is under investigation in Methuen. It is being conducted by the District Attorney’s Office, Methuen Police Detectives and the Essex County State Police Detective Unit.

