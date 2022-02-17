Haverhill’s Planned Second Annual MultiCultural Festival Seeks Volunteers

Haverhill's Multicultural Festival.

Planning for Haverhill’s Second Annual MultiCultural Festival is getting underway with a call for volunteers.

The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting residents to help at a meeting Wednesday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

The Committee is looking for both volunteers to plan and/or help on the day of the event. Last year, the Council notes, the festival was mostly remote with some live events, but the intent is to have an in-person event this year.

Those unable to attend, but would like to be involved may email [email protected].

