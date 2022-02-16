Methuen Receiving $750,000 Federal Grant for Lowell St. Improvements, Social Services and Adult Literacy

Methuen, Amesbury and Salisbury are among 57 communities sharing in $38 million in federal grants distributed by the state.

Unlike so-called “entitlement” cities such as Haverhill and Lawrence that receive direct federal aid, smaller communities receive Community Development Block Grants through a competitive program. The state said awards are “designed with the flexibility that allows recipients to use funds on a wide range of eligible projects. Assistance is provided to qualifying cities and towns for housing, community and economic development projects that assist low- and moderate-income residents or revitalize blighted areas.”

“Community Development Block Grants play an essential role in so many of our cities and towns, giving them the resources to pursue projects that have a real impact on the lives of individuals,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito during a presentation yesterday in Randolph. “Working with our federal partners, we will continue to deploy this important funding and provide support for projects that address the unique needs of Massachusetts communities.”

Methuen is receiving $750,000 for Lowell Street infrastructure improvements and social service assistance for youth services and adult literacy. Amesbury was awarded $679,020 for housing rehabilitation assistance for 10 units and to provide support for a food pantry, family stabilization, financial literacy and childcare services. Salisbury is receiving $800,000 to provide Meanders Lane infrastructure improvements and social services assistance for senior services, youth services and homelessness assistance, health services and food pantry.

