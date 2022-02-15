Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica, The Wall That Heals, Coming to Methuen This Fall

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Methuen this fall.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“We are honored to host The Wall That Heals here in Methuen. Not only does The Wall That Heals honor those who served in Southeast Asia during the war but also it symbolizes our respect for all those veterans in Methuen who served in uniform while affording residents from all walks of life, especially our young people, the opportunity to see in person this truly inspiring display,” said Methuen Mayor Neil Perry.

The memorial and mobile center will be free and open to the public 24 hours a day, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m., and ending Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m., at PFC Richard E. Potter Field on Pelham Street, Methuen.

“A big part of our success in bringing this great exhibit to Methuen will be participation of volunteers throughout the community,” said Methuen Director of Veterans Services Paul Jensen. He asked for a volunteer coordinator and a promotion coordinator. Those with experience in either of these areas or would like to be on the organizing committee are asked to contact Jensen at City Hall. Volunteers will also be needed later to set up and take down The Wall as well as man it 24-hours-a-day.

Jim Knotts, president and CEO of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund said, “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

The memorial is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.

The three-quarter scale Wall replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall.

