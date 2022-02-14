VFW Lorraine Post 29’s All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast March 12 Honors Vietnam Veterans

Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 of Haverhill is honoring Vietnam-era veterans at a pancake breakfast for the community.

Meals will be served Saturday, March 12, from 9-11 a.m. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is $10 per person with kids 6 and under eat free with paid adult tickets. A gracious sponsor has ensured all Vietnam Veterans eat free. Proceeds from the event will go towards helping local Veterans in Haverhill. Raffles will also take place, tickets available at the event.

“We want all the veterans of Haverhill to know we are here for them, and we care about them. To us, these veterans are our family,” said VFW Post 29 Commander Shawn Watkins.

Those who wish to donate or register to attend may visit vfwpost29.square.site.

Donations may also be made by mailing a check payable to the VFW Lorraine Post 29, 576 Primrose St, Haverhill, MA 01830. Business sponsors who donate more than $150 will be eligible to advertise their business card on the placemats, while those who donate more will also have their business displayed on banners and social media pages.

