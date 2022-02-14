Ruth (Walling) Sinclair Veasey, 96, Worked in Manhattan Advertising at Dawn of Television

Ruth (Walling) Sinclair Veasey passed away on Feb. 3, exactly 16 years to the day after her late husband, Decius Beebe Veasey. She was born on August 27, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of James McKenzie and Mabel (Tilton) Walling Sinclair.

Ruth attended public schools in Brooklyn, Erasamus Hall High School, and the College of William and Mary, graduating in 1947. Following college, she enjoyed a career in the advertising business in Manhattan. This afforded her a front row seat to the birth of television as the shows were produced by the advertising firm. It was in this business that she met her future husband. While both the same age, her career was well on its way as his college years were delayed by war service in the Navy during World War II. They were married in 1953, and they moved to his hometown, Haverhill. She would spend the next 70 years as a resident of Haverhill where she became involved in many local organizations, such as the Universalist Unitarian Church, founding member of the Merrimack Valley Quilters Guild, Papyrus and the Ft. Point Chapter of the DAR.

Partially through the result of her genetics (her mother lived to be 105) and by remaining interested and interesting, Ruth was able to have meaningful conversations with whomever she met. She possessed a keen mind and wit. When you were with her, she was focused on you. Her ability to remember facts, dates, important aspects of your life touched everyone. Technology allowed her to continue to consume books and stay connected to her extended family right until she died.

Until macular degeneration restricted her activities, she was active in several quilting groups, produced beautiful needlepoint and was an active bridge player. Her handiwork now graces the homes of many relatives.

She spent many years at her vacation home in Conway, N.H., and family cottages on Squirrel Island, Maine. She also spent winters on Captiva Island, Fla., for 25 years before she and her late husband built a new home on Pine Island in the early 2000s.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Veasey Splaine, son-in-law David Splaine, grandchildren Ruth Randlett, her husband Dana, Decia Splaine, and great granddaughter Sinclair Quincy Randlett, and sister-in-law Zoe Veasey. Also surviving her are 11 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, brothers-in-law Hale Veasey, David Goodwin, Eddie Veasey and sisters-in-law, Katherine Goodwin, and Nat Veasey.

Funeral will be private. Dole, Childs & Shaw are handling arrangements. To reflect her passion for reading, donations may be made in her memory to the Davenport Library, Squirrel Island, Maine in care of Carrie Sibila, Treasurer, 2928 Croydon Drive, NW, Canton, OH 44718.

