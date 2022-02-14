DiZoglio Wins Support from Congresswoman Trahan, Several Senators in Bid for State Auditor

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio has received the endorsement of Congresswoman Lori Trahan and several state senators in her bid to become state auditor.

Besides Trahan, DiZoglio won the support of Sens. Barry Finegold, John Cronin, Anne Gobi, Edward Kennedy and Michael Moore. They join Sen. Marc Pacheco who previously announced his support for the Methuen senator.

“Diana DiZoglio is a champion for the communities she’s represented at the State House over the past decade—never backing down from a fight to clean up the Merrimack River, protect women’s rights or expand access to quality, affordable health care,” Trahan said Saturday in a statement.

DiZoglio said she has worked hard to become one of only 46 women to ever have been elected to the Senate, adding, “Leaders like Congresswoman Trahan are supporting my campaign because I am the only candidate in this race who has trained and prepared to be your state auditor.”

Finegold, whose district has been enlarged to take part of DiZoglio’s current area, discussed DiZoglio’s support of education.

“Diana knows that a quality education allows people to excel, to rise above their present circumstances to fulfil their natural human potential. She knows it, because she lived it herself. From growing up in Lawrence and Methuen and attending public schools, to Middlesex Community College and a scholarship to Wellesley College, Diana is a model in how investments in education can lead to the greatest possible outcomes for people,” he said.

Cronin referenced the COVID-19 deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, saying DiZoglio “led efforts to demand accountability from our state government. At a time when we lose more veterans to suicide than servicemembers in combat, Diana has championed increased access to mental health services for veterans and their families.”

