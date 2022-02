Changing Lives Christian Church in Haverhill is having a free movie night, featuring the film “The Case for Christ.”

The screening takes place Saturday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m., at the church, 17 Newcomb St., Haverhill.

There will also be a raffle of homemade gift baskets and free popcorn, coffee and tea and pastries.

For more information, call Pastor Craig Mattheson at 978-273-5100.

