UMass Lowell to Pay Volunteers for COVID-19 Tests as Part of Research Project in Haverhill, Lawrence

UMass Lowell researchers are seeking to learn more about COVID-19 and related viruses and will pay volunteers, whether they are well or feeling ill, to participate in a clinical research study.

The study, administered at locations in Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell, seeks to find easier testing approaches. Volunteers receive a $50 gift card for taking 30 minutes to an hour for the test and completing a five-minute follow-up survey two weeks later.

To be eligible, participants must be at least 18 years old and able to visit a testing center. The study also requires telephone screening, informed consent and a single visit to the testing site for samples collection.

Everyone receives the standard test for COVID-19 and test results within 48 hours. Samples will be stored and will be used for future COVID-19 research performed by scientists who agree to certain rules regarding individual samples.

Appointments are made by emailing [email protected].

The program is in cooperation with the National Institutes of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative. It is intended to speed innovation in the development, commercialization and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing.

