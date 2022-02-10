Local, State and Federal Elected Officials Thank DiBurro for Legacy of Giving

The Haverhill City Council, joined by a chorus of local, state and federal officials, turned out at Tuesday night to honor longtime local businessman Ernie DiBurro for his many contributions to the City of Haverhill.

DiBurro, a 1952 graduate of Haverhill High School, opened Academy Lanes bowling in Bradford in 1963. He is well known for making several donations to city projects and institutions including, most recently, a pledge of $1 million toward the construction of an indoor tennis and pickleball complex at Haverhill High School. Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua began by enumerating some of DiBurro’s many donations, noting there were more than just financial gifts.

“One of the things that is so important about Ernie DiBurro is not just the monetary donations, but his volunteer time. Ernie gives a tremendous amount of time. He’s on a current school building committee. He’s been an advisor to a number of organizations and he’s been an example of the true American dream,” Bevilacqua said.

DiBurro has served on various city boards since 1982, including as chairman of the city-owned Glynn Memorial Nursing Home, Haverhill High School renovation project and Caleb Dustin Hunking School Building Committee.

Council President Timothy J. Jordan read from a citation from Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan which said, in part, “The city of Haverhill has benefitted greatly from your deep commitment to the community and investment in public education and athletics. Your continued dedication, passion and tireless work will forever leave a lasting impact on the region.”

Also praising DiBurro, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio expressed how much she valued her relationship with him.

“I’m humbled to call you a mentor. I’m humbled to call you a friend. I’m so grateful to have you in the City of Haverhill. From the entire state Senate and personally, thank you so much for your investment into our community,” she said.

On hand to thank DiBurro were also state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Andy X. Vargas who presented him with a legislative citation, praising and thanking him for his continued commitment to sports in Haverhill.

DiBurro responded, explaining his motivation.

“It’s been my pleasure. I was born and brought up in Haverhill and I’ve been a Hillie fan from day one. I want to thank you. It’s been and honor for me to be able to do things in the community that I love,” he said.

DiBurro also received citations for his work from Mayor James J. Fiorentini as well as from the City Council.

