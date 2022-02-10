I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings Northbound in Haverhill Next Monday-Thursday

There will be daytime ramp closings along Interstate 495 in Haverhill beginning Monday to allow for sign installation and construction truck access.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the work, which is part of the more than $100 million twin bridge replacement project, runs from Monday, Feb. 14, and continues through Thursday, Feb. 17, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Both a left and right lane closes at times on I-495 northbound, between exits 106 and 107, between those hours, each day.

Warning signs are expected to notify drivers and provide updates.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...