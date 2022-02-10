Groveland Firefighters Extinguish Early Morning Garage Blaze; Nearby Home Receives Heat Damage

No one was injured during an early Thursday morning garage fire in Groveland, but the fire department considers the building to be “a total loss due to heavy fire and smoke damage.”

The Groveland Fire Department was dispatched around 3:32 a.m. to 1 Garrison St. for a report of a fire at a one-car garage. Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to an adjacent house, but heat melted the house’s vinyl siding.

“Our firefighters did an excellent job quickly extinguishing the blaze and preventing it from spreading to the house on the property,” Chief Robert Valentine said. He also thanked Groveland Police for assistance and the West Newbury and Georgetown Fire Departments for station coverage.

Upon arrival, Valentine said, crews saw flames showing throughout the garage and launched an “aggressive attack.” It was brought under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Groveland Fire Department.

