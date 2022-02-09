Whittier at Night Program Offers Plumbing, Electrical, Basic Woodworking and Masonry

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s night program is helping adults transition their careers and alumni to advance more quickly.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the Whitter Tech Adult Education Program, also known as Whittier at Night, allows adult learners to pursue certifications and training in high-demand job sectors, or learn a new skill for personal growth. This semester, more than 400 students are enrolled in the program.

Plumbing and electrical courses, taught by licensed instructors who offer instruction from the Massachusetts Code and Tiered requirements for licensure, prepare students to obtain apprentice, journeyman and master licenses.

Student John Paul Gallagher, who is a former professional soccer player, decided to transition his career to plumbing.

“Whittier offers a great class for the price. It is a huge service to the community to offer a plumbing night class at almost half the price of all area schools while still offering the same high level of education,” Gallagher said.

Whittier Tech day program alumni from the plumbing and electrical fields are able to advance in courses more quickly than non-alumni due to their experience.

Nolan Mann, a 2021 graduate, found it easy to take night classes because he has the same teacher as he did senior year. “My high school teachers gave me the knowledge I needed to confidently enter night class and continue my learning journey,” Mann.

The night program offers non-credit exploratory courses, including Basic Woodworking and Basic Masonry. Haverhill state Rep. Andy Vargas chose to enroll in woodworking and hopes to build a dining room table. “I’m taking the carpentry course to engage in a productive non-political activity, which will sharpen my skills around the house,” Vargas said.

The Adult Education Program also offers cosmetology, a 1,000-hour course that takes approximately a year to complete.

All courses are offered at a low cost due to Whitter Tech’s status as public education site.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...