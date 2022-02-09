Methuen Man Uninjured After Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston Tunnel; Police Issue Speeding Ticket

A 28-year-old Methuen man reported no injuries, but was cited for speeding after the tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over Tuesday morning in a Boston highway tunnel.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Tunnels Barracks, along with Boston Fire and Boston EMS, were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. to the D Ramp, part of the Boston tunnel system that connects the Ted Williams Tunnel to Interstate 93 north and south.

The tractor’s cab, a 2022 Freightliner with a Maine registration, is owned by Kris-Way Truck Leasing of Portland, Maine. The trailer had a Minnesota registration. The unidentified driver was out of the truck and walking around when patrols arrived and he declined medical aid.

The truck was flipped back upright by four heavy duty tow trucks from Todisco Towing at 7:30 a.m. and the scene was cleared by 9.

The crash caused the ramp to close for several hours, during which time there was no access from the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound to I-93 and no access to I-93 from the Congress Street ramp in the Seaport.

