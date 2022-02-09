Jackson of Haverhill Takes Post of Executive Assistant in Newburyport Mayor Reardon’s Office

Christine A. Jackson of Haverhill has been named executive assistant in the office of Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon.

Jackson was previously employed by Brooks School in North Andover, where she served as executive assistant/assistant college counselor in the College Counseling Office. While at Brooks, she also served on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Jackson has sales and marketing experience with software companies in Massachusetts, California and Virginia.

She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in English from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. She lives in Haverhill with her husband, Whit. They have two daughters, Clare and Lydia.

Reardon, who took office thus year, also named Andrew Levine as chief of staff and Kim Turner as part-time position as manager of Special Projects.

