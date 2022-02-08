Haverhill Boys & Girls Club Honors ‘Fred’ Cirome for 67 Years of Service

Attorney Alfred J. “Fred” Cirome was honored recently for his 67 years of service to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

Cirome was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Boys & Girls Club of America at the Haverhill organization’s annual meeting Thursday, Jan. 27, at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. Scott Pare, board governance chair, made the formal presentation.

Cirome is a 1956 graduate of Northeastern University and received his juris doctor from the university in 1959. He was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in 1959 and New Hampshire in 1966.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill also welcomed and recognized its new slate of officers for the upcoming year. They are Patrick J. Driscoll, president; Thea P. Tsagaris, vice president; Daniel A. Jacobs, treasurer; Kerrianne Petalidas , secretary; Steven G. Stewart, immediate past president); Francis J. Bevilacqua; Bryan E. Chase; Alfred J. Cirome; James E. Cunneen; William P. DeLuca IV; Leanne M. Eastman; Richard P. Early Jr.; William S. Faraci; David R. Hart; James P. Henebry; Timothy P. MacLean; Keith T. Maglia; Matthew J. Marino; Josue C. Mendez; Stephen J. McKeon; Scott Pare; Meaghan J. Pare; and Robert W. Regan.

