Haverhill Public Library Showcasing Dolls by Immigrant Russian Artist

Three dozen handmade dolls crafted by a late Russian artist who settled in Plaistow, N.H., are being featured during February and March at the Haverhill Public Library.

The library is showcasing the 36 uniquely designed, handmade dolls representing different nationalities, styles and eras in history during regular hours in its second-floor gallery.

The intricately detailed dolls are presented by Andrey Romanov and made by his late wife, Russian artist Lyudmila Romanov, who died in 2020. She was an art teacher in Russia and led the teaching studio at the Leningrad Children’s Palace. The family emigrated from St. Petersburg, Russia to the United States in 1991 and eventually settled in Plaistow, N.H.

She continued making her unique, hand-sewn dolls, as well as, more than 100 paintings using different media, decorated ceramic, wooden plates, dishes and eggs, in her home studio. The dolls have been displayed throughout Massachusetts.

Library patrons may also learn about Romanov from her husband Monday, Feb. 28, from 6- 7 p.m. at the library.

