‘Freedom Illumination’ Would Put Solar Spotlight on Haverhill Memorial Flags at Night

A plan to illuminate flags, flying at various sites throughout the city, received the backing of Haverhill City Council on Tuesday.

Councilor Melinda E. Barrett introduced Helen Sheehan, president of Eammons Heart Foundation, an organization that helps people overcome addiction. Sheehan explained her vision for the project called Freedom Illumination.

Sheehan said the City of Haverhill is known for respecting and honoring its veteran population and her plan is to continue that show of patriotism by illuminating those flags at night.

“We have started a fundraising campaign and we are half-way to our goal. I believe that, together with your support and advocacy, we can quickly raise the rest. Councilor Barrett is also researching designating Haverhill as a flag city in a proclamation to be presented on Flag Day 2022,” she said.

Councilors endorsed the program with Councilor Michael S. McGonagle noting it could work hand-in-hand with his project to work with the Haverhill Exchange Club to illuminate this year’s Hometown Heroes banner displays.

Sheehan said plans call for using solar powered lighting where possible. She said anyone interested can find out more on the Freedom Illumination Project Facebook page.

