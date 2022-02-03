Northern Essex Community College Receives Maximum Reaccreditation of 10 Years

Northern Essex Community College recently received full reaccreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education.

The institution received the maximum accreditation term of 10 years. According to the Commission, “Accreditation is a status that provides assurance to prospective students, their families and the general public that an institution meets clearly stated Standards for Accreditation and that there are reasonable grounds to believe the institution will continue to meet those standards in the future.”

“This is the best outcome possible for a 10-year accreditation process, and it is due to the outstanding work of our NECHE Self-Study Leadership Team and everyone else who contributed to this important process since we began our preparations in 2018,” Northern Essex President Lane A. Glenn said in an email.

The self-study, which involved nearly everyone at the college, was followed by a virtual site visit by the Commission team last April. “They spent four days speaking with faculty, students and staff, and reviewing data to compile their final evaluation report. The Commission reviewed the findings and chose to accept the report, issued a full 10-year accreditation, and requested a standard five-year interim report in 2025,” The College reported in a statement.

Northern Essex Community College was initially accredited in 1969. Besides its Haverhill and Lawrence campuses, the college listed instructional locations at Greater Lawrence Technical School, 57 River Road, Andover, and The Heights, where it operates its Culinary Arts Center, 160 Merrimack St., in downtown Haverhill.

