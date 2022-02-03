Haverhill, Whittier and Other Area School Districts Close Friday Because of Winter Storm

Haverhill Public Schools, Whitter Regional Vocational Technical High School and other area schools are closed Friday because of the weather.

Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta old staff early Thursday night that “While the predicted snow fall is limited, rapidly dropping temperatures are predicted to quickly turn from a slushy mix to a dangerously icy conditions. This coating of ice on top of our existing snow fall is predicted to travel difficult.”

Year-round school staff were asked to report to work if it is safe to do so.

Pentucket Regional School District also cancelled classes and Timberland Regional School District said all students will switch to distance learning for the day.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...