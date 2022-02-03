Haverhill City Clerk Looking for ‘Top Dog’ in Contest this Month

The Haverhill City Clerk’s office isn’t waiting until the dog days of summer to recognize the city’s canine friends.

City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas is seeking to name Haverhill’s “Top Dog” in a contest, tied to annual dog licensing, that runs until the end of this month. Three dogs will be chosen with the “Top Dog” receiving 2022 dog license number one and a prominent photograph posting in the City Clerk’s office. The runner ups will receive license numbers two and three respectively.

Participants must provide a favorite photo of their loyal companion when they apply for their license. Photographs should be of high detail and contain only one dog. Those with more than one dog may enter each of them separately. Licensing may take place in person at the Clerk’s Office, 4 Summer St., Room 118, by mail or online.

Dog License renewal forms will be included with this year’s street listing mailed to each household. A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required.

Winners will be named Tuesday, March 1.

For more information, residents may call the Haverhill City Clerk’s Office at 978-374-2312 or email e-mail Kaitlin Wright at [email protected].

