AgeSpan’s CareRide Comes to Haverhill; Helps Seniors Get Rides to Medical Appointments

CareRide, which takes residents ages 65 and up to non-emergency medical appointments, is expanding to Haverhill thanks to a nearly $30,000 donation from the George C. Wadleigh Foundation.

CareRide is a service of AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. It has been operating in Lowell and now comes to Haverhill. The program provides transportation when no other options are available. The program uses Lyft, and there is a nominal fee to riders.

“The George C. Wadleigh Foundation has been a long-time supporter of the agency and, once again, the foundation has demonstrated its support by awarding funding to expand CareRide,” said AgeSpan Chief Executive Officer Joan Hatem-Roy.

A rider said, “Before CareRide, it was a challenge because I had to book my appointments around their schedules. I used to miss many important appointments. Now, with CareRide, I feel I have my independence back.”

AgeSpan staff, Councils on Aging and other community partners make referrals to the program in English and Spanish, and AgeSpan staff schedules the rides. Since it began in 2019, CareRide has provided 2,829 rides to 841 riders.

Those who wish to learn more may visit AgeSpan,org or call 800-892-0890.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...