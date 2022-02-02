Rev. Kendrick L. Doe, Social Worker and Pastor for Churches in Transition, Dies at 85

Rev. Kendrick L. “Ken” Doe, 85, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, at High Pointe House.

He was the loving husband of Nancy A. (McCrackin) Doe. Born in Jay, Maine, on July 17, 1936, the son of the late Walter and Frances (Lane) Doe.

Educated in New Hampshire, he graduated from Spaulding High School before continuing his education and graduating from Barrington College in Rhode Island. His storied career as a pastor began in Granville, N.Y., before moving to Beverly, where he graduated from Gordon-Conwell Seminary while serving as associate pastor at West Congregational Church. Following graduation, Doe accepted his first pastorate at First Baptist Church in Chester, Vt. The family moved to Haverhill in 1968 so he could serve as a social worker for the Commonwealth in the Department of Social Services. Concurrent to this job, he worked as interim pastor for churches in transition. Later, he attended Cambridge College earning a master’s in Education.

A longtime member of Cedardale Health and Fitness, Doe enjoyed both tennis and racquetball. Thursday was the day to meet with members of his men’s prayer group. He was a firm believer in donating blood for which he received many awards and much recognition. He donated more than 200 pints, donating right to the end.

He was dedicated to his family and valued the time spent at their camp in Milton, N.H. Doe followed his father’s love of cars and could be seen driving his ’95 Mercury Marquis and ‘71 blue VW bus.

Besides Nancy, his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his children, Cher Spaulding and her husband David of Haverhill and Stan Doe and his wife Lisa of Haverhill; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joanne Sperr and the late Sandra Whitney.

Arrangements under the direction of Dole, Childs and Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St, Haverhill will be private. A memorial service will be held at West Congregational Church in Haverhill. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating blood in Ken’s memory.

