Methuen Police Seek Public’s Help in Tracking Down Man Who Robbed Bank Tuesday

Methuen Police Department are still working to identify the man who robbed a Haverhill Street bank branch Tuesday and are asking the public for leads.

Police said the man is described as a light-skinned male, approximately six feet tall, with very long hair and possible facial hair under a mask. He was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, bright light blue sneakers, gray pants, a dark gray winter hat, a white undershirt, a gray face mask, and thick-framed black glasses.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said officers were dispatched Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., to TD Bank, 228 Haverhill St., Methuen, after receiving a report of a robbery. Police confirmed an unarmed robbery took place and the man fled on foot across Haverhill Street and down Forest Street.

Anyone who believes they can identify the suspect is asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698. Callers may remain anonymous.

