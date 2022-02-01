Outdoor Public Skating Resumes at Plug Pond After City Clears Weekend Snowfall

Free outdoor public skating at Haverhill’s Plug Pond has resumed with the city’s Recreation Department clearing mounds of snow Monday from this weekend’s icy blast.

Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette told WHAV skating takes place from 8 a.m.-8p.m., every day.

“We brought in a snow blower and a couple of staff, cleared it off and sprayed it down. It should be ready to go,” he said.

Ouellette said skating even continues after dark. “There’s some lights down there and, sometimes, people put their car lights on,” he said.

Besides the main skating area, Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s office said there is also an area for younger children marked off to skate. Mayoral spokesperson Shawn Regan said the area is popular.

“Plug Pond has been open since the day we posted it. People have been sending us photos of kids and families skating at night, and during the day too, and it seems to be doing well over there,” Regan said.

Plug Pond is located off Mill Street in Haverhill. The ice was declared safe last week, reaching a thickness of 9.5 inches thick. It is checked daily.

